DViO Digital appointed as T10 Abu Dhabi’s Delhi Bulls Digital Marketing and Media partner

As per the mandate, DViO Digital will be planning and executing an all-encompassing media and marketing strategy for T10 Abu Dhabi’s Delhi Bulls.

DViO Digital has been appointed by Delhi Bulls, a franchise cricket team in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, as their strategic media and marketing partner.

For this short format cricketing feast to be held early 2021 in Abu Dhabi, DViO Digital will be planning and executing an all-encompassing media and marketing strategy to create an electrifying engagement with their audience and reinforce their brand presence. They will also be creating exclusive digital properties tailor-made for the team’s sponsors to leverage on their online platforms and get their fan-base excited throughout the series. This new short format of 10 overs cricket is already touted to be the next big format to enter into the Olympics and DViO will help in creating buzz around this category.

Also read: Gozoop bags Listening and Online Customer Support mandate for Mastree

Speaking about the win, Sowmya Iyer, Founder and CEO of DViO Digital said, “Delhi-Bulls Partnership is another step in the right direction for DViO’s sports marketing business. T10 is touted as a cricketing format eligible to enter Olympics and given our extensive experience in sports marketing and digital fan engagement, especially with IPL Teams — we are looking forward to an exciting and valuable partnership with Delhi Bulls.”

Neelesh Bhatnagar, Owner, Delhi Bulls, commented, “We have seen the growth and meteoric rise of DViO over the years in the Middle East. The way they bring creative technology and immersiveness to any brand that they work on is truly commendable. We are beyond delighted to be partnering up with DViO to build brand Delhi Bulls.”

T10 Abu Dhabi is set to premiere this January 2021 on Sony Six for Indian viewers.

Comments