Edelweiss Mutual Fund conveys the importance of advice with new campaign

As part of its #AdviceZarooriHai campaign series, Edelweiss Mutual Fund has launched an investor education film this New Year, emphasizing the multiplier effect of good advice.

The campaign by Edelweiss in a docufilm format depicts the tale of Sarita Rai, a law graduate, who rejected offers from firms to fulfill a dream that was ignited by her 4th-grade teacher’s advice, a piece of advice to not be materialistic in life and use education for a purpose greater than earning money.

In 2009, she set up Udaan, an institute that has impacted the lives of underprivileged children, especially girls, in Hajipur, by providing them with basic education.

The film showcases the power of Sarita’s teacher’s advice, that education should be used to help others rather than just earn a living, which led her to dedicate her entire life to deliver primary education to children who couldn’t afford school.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund, in collaboration with the content platform, Josh Talks, curates real-life stories of people who are making a difference in the lives of others. Driven by a strong vision and supported by good advice, changemakers like Sarita Rai are affecting change in their own communities.

Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management said, “Education plays a crucial role in shaping one’s thinking and fine-tuning the way one reacts to a given situation. Just as the film highlights a chain reaction triggered by good advice, as a brand, we focus on educating our investors, empowering them with the right knowledge to make informed investment decisions, with the help of trustworthy financial advisors.”

