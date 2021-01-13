Future Generali India Insurance personifies inanimate objects to talk about mental health

Future Generali India Insurance campaign illustrates the physical signs one can look out for to understand the impact of mental health issues.

Committed to initiating healthy conversations around mental health, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII) has released a video series campaign portraying how extreme human emotions on inanimate objects could be the signs of an underlying mental illness. This initiative is the second phase of their #HealthInsideOut campaign.

The videos focus on creating awareness about active mental health issues that one may suffer, not realising their effects. They personify objects and the manhandling they face when the humans using them are going through an emotional turmoil. FGII has designed this digital campaign to encourage everyone to pick on such signs, urging the people to take their mental health seriously.

The multi-video campaign opens with a fed-up pillow, a half-torn stress ball and an almost-broken vase complaining about being at the receiving end of their owner’s wrath. The video ends with a message that violent rage, mood swings, fits of anger, stress, anxiety, change in appetite, sadness, insomnia, and constant crying are signs of underlying mental illness and should be taken seriously.

Ruchika Varma, CMO, Future Generali India Insurance says, “As a brand known for innovation and empathy, we want to propel a movement to get Indians to take their mental health seriously. In the first phase, we gave people a measurement tool, the Total Health Score, to assess their mental health. This campaign builds on the first phase with the aim of creating awareness that one could be suffering from mental health issues without even realising it.”

“During our multiple conversations with mental health experts and the affected parties, we found that the first manifestation of mental health issues is inflicted on inanimate objects. Humanising such objects, our campaign tells a compelling story from their perspective, urging the audience to seek timely help and realise the gravity of these issues,” she added.

Amit Akali, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, Wondrlab said, “The whole of India lives in denial. We don’t think mental illness exists. That’s why we don’t know what the signs and symptoms are. For us, rage is excused as just having a bad day. So, we needed an idea which doesn’t just inform people what the signs to look out for are, we needed one that could get inside their head to make them reflect on their everyday behaviour to understand their mental state.”

“That’s how we came up with the idea that the objects around us, which face our issues daily, should tell their tale. The brilliant E Suresh and his team at Eekasaurus Studio then brought it alive and actually made a stress ball or a vase speak their heart out, without any special effects or computer graphics, but through painfully executed stop-motion which took over two months to create – a first of its kind in the world,” he added.

