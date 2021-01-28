Gemius Design Studio bags creative, digital & PR mandate for WhiteLion

As a part of the mandate, Gemius will be creating brand building and customer engagement strategies for WhiteLion.

Their key responsibilities will be to focus on identifying the right media mix that would help increase brand visibility and key outcomes impacting business. Gemius will create an Omni-channel media output strategy for communications and content planning for WhiteLion, a Home Automation Company.

The association intends to ensure 360-degree communication management, maintenance, and upscaling of the media strategy and to raise up the level of creative management.

Saurabh Pacheriwal, Co-Founder & Captain, Gemius says, “Whitelion is a prestigious company with a very promising product line. The founders are highly passionate about their product and have the right mindset to grow the brand globally. Home Automation & smart home devices are definitely the next big thing and with the IOT seeping into our lives, we are super excited about this opportunity.

Vishal Kukadiya, Director of Sales & Marketing, Whitelion says, “We’re looking to expand our operations and that’s why we got Gemius on-board to take care of our communications and branding requirements. We needed to focus on our core competencies and Gemius will take care of what they do best with our advertising and marketing requirements. The company is looking at the massive growth in the sector of Home Automation in the coming years. We’re very pleased to have Gemius join our family at this juncture.”

