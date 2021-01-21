Gozoop bags Listening and Online Customer Support mandate for Mastree

As part of the mandate, Gozoop will be handling digital customer support, track web conversations, and help derive business insights for Mastree.

Gozoop has bagged the Listening and Online Customer Support mandate for Mastree, an online platform that offers English communications and Maths courses for children across ages. Gozoop will be in charge of creating a comprehensive customer support and listening strategy that would focus on brand awareness of digital platforms and touch points.

The key responsibilities of Gozoop will include monitoring online brand chatter, measuring sentiments, providing timely resolution, amplifying positive stories, and deriving actionable business insights for the brand.

Raj Mukherjee, Head of Customer Experience, Mastree said, “With Gozoop as our partner, we will innovate in the Customer Experience space as well; first, by quickly addressing customers’ issues to create a high accountability ecosystem within our organization and second, by identifying sentiment-patterns to iterate on our product. Mastree is already loved by more than 5000 students and parents; Gozoop will help us perfect the “Mastree Magic” which is about to sweep through the country.”

Speaking on the partnership, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Co-founder & CEO, Gozoop said, “Over the past 12 years we have worked with many startups that are unicorns today. We look forward to leveraging our experiences and expertise to help Mastree hack growth and win in this new world.”

Sachin Rao, Associate Director – BRM, Gozoop added, “We are excited to announce our latest engagement with Mastree. From day one, our vision was completely aligned with the brand and we were certain about creating opportunities to do some category-defining work together. Look forward to extending world-class online customer support and generating tangible business value for Mastree.”

