Havas Group India announces senior management elevations

Elevations have been announced by Havas Group India for Uday Mohan, R Venkatasubramanian at Havas Media and Manas Lahiri at Havas Creative.

Havas Group India has announced key elevations in its senior management team for Havas Media & Havas Creative. The elevations come as part of Havas Group’s growth strategy of acknowledging leaders who have played a crucial role in the growth of the company.

Uday Mohan, Managing Partner North & West, Havas Media will now be President, North & West. Over the past 13 years, he has helped in building the Gurgaon operations of Havas Media Group and was able to grow both the Gurgaon and Mumbai operations with key client acquisitions like ACC Cement, and most recently the Domino’s Pizza win.

R Venkatasubramanian, National Head Buying, Havas Media will now be President & National Head Investments. During his time at Havas, he has been able to build a strong investment team across markets.

Also read: Mitron TV beefs up leadership team with two senior hires

Manas Lahiri, Managing Partner- North, Havas Creative has been elevated to President, North. Manas has played a role in stabilising the relationship with Reckitt Benckiser which includes brands like Durex, Vanish, Harpic, Mortein, Veet to acquiring new clients like William Grant & Sons, Suzuki, Fortis, Norton, Hike, and Dabur Honey.

Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India said “I am excited to announce well deserved key elevations from our Havas Group Senior Leadership team, that will further accelerate growth and enhance the value proposition of our organisation and take the agency to greater heights. 2020 has been a challenging yet very satisfactory year for the agency in terms of clients, revenue, awards, and fame. I look forward to Uday, Manas and Venkat to soar higher and take us to even greater achievements and targets.”

Comments