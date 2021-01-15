Havas Life Sorento appoints Arunima Singh as Vice President – Digital

As per the new role, Arunima Singh will help drive innovation, vision, strategy, and boost digital capabilities for Havas Life Sorento.

Havas Life Sorento from Havas Group India umbrella has appointed Arunima Singh as Vice President Digital. Her appointment is in line with boosting the digital capabilities of the agency.

Singh has previously led digital media planning, brand management, campaigns & promotions across brands & agencies like Wunderman Thompson, Adfactors PR, Digital Law & Kenneth, ICICI Bank Ltd, and Acme Health Care Products. Arunima’s last stint was at Social Beat as Executive Vice President.

Commenting on the appointment, Sangeeta Barde, Managing Partner, Havas Life Sorento, said, “Arunima is a seasoned professional and I am confident that her skill- set and experience will add immense value to our client businesses as they step forward on their digital journey. I am delighted to have Arunima on board and welcome her to the group.”

Arunima Singh, Vice President – Digital, Havas Life Sorento, said,“I am excited to join the Havas Life Sorento team and take up this opportunity to further build HLS’s prowess in health digital. I look forward to leading a great team, driving innovation, building great case studies for clients and making a meaningful difference together. Looking forward to a stunning career with HLS and contributing to taking it to newer & greater heights.”

