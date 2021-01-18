TO THE NEW appoints Irfan Khan as Business Head for Digital Marketing

Irfan Khan has previously held leadership roles in agencies and companies like DXC Technology, Motorola, Microsoft, Paytm and Blogmint.

Digital technology company TO THE NEW has announced the appointment of Irfan Khan, a digital evangelist with more than 15 years of fast-track experience across multiple industry verticals, as the new Business Unit Head for Digital Marketing. He will be driving the strategy, growth and roadmap for the business unit.

He has multiple awards to his credit, including Nasscom Top 50 Emerging Indian Startups, Business World Startup of the Year, The Maddies and the CMO Asia awards, through his career.

Speaking on the appointment, Raman Mittal, Co-founder & CMO, TO THE NEW said, “It gives me pleasure to welcome Irfan to TO THE NEW family. Irfan is a marketer and an expert in marrying the best of internet-based startups and Fortune 100 companies. His strong and rich experience will help TO THE NEW achieve the required growth for our Digital Marketing Business Unit through a more focused approach. I’m sure Irfan will do a great job of leading the unit, our clients and our people”

Commenting on this, Irfan Khan, said, “I feel elated to be back at TO THE NEW as it’s always been close to my heart. The Digital Marketing unit has a strong foundation in place for the next phase of growth with clients across India, Singapore, Australia, USA and Maldives. As organizations increasingly prioritize their digital initiatives, I am looking forward to driving success for customers in the rapidly changing digital marketing space from digital KPIs to actual business impact and helping them shape it with the talented team at TO THE NEW.”

