Jeevansathi.com rolls out campaign ft. Parmish Verma targeting North Indian market

With the campaign, Jeevansathi is reaching out to the Punjabi youth who wish to find the right life-partner, but do not find enough avenues to meet prospective matches.

Jeevansathi.com has partnered with Parmish Verma, a regional superstar to reach out to the Punjabi audiences across North India and consolidate its leadership position in the North-west. According to the brand, Parmish being an eligible bachelor himself is the perfect voice to appeal to the market and induce product trials.

Through the video, the key message that Parmish conveys to his followers is that it is incredibly easy to find your perfect soulmate – all you need to do is register on Jeevansathi.com!

Commenting on the influencer campaign, Sumeet Singh, Chief Marketing Officer at Info Edge, said, “Parmish is a youth icon and appeals to our core audience. He fits well with our Brand and lends a credible voice to Jeevansathi.com’s endeavor to help find the perfect soulmate. The idea is for the campaign to not just be mutually beneficial for the brand and the influencer, but also to give our followers the kind of content that they love to engage with ”

Commenting on the campaign, Parmish Verma said, “The pandemic has impacted everyone and young people have realized the importance of companionship. For many, this has felt like the time to start the journey towards finding that special one who can love you unconditionally. With young people now getting used to doing almost everything online, I believe that a platform like Jeevansathi.com makes it really easy to choose a life-partner as per your own preferences and the best is it’s easy to use.”



The brand has lately been focusing on influencer marketing and video campaigns with multiple celebrities. Recently, Jeevansathi also partnered with celebrity couple Debina-Gurmeet to stress the importance of compatibility and understanding in a long-term partnership.

