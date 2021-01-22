Jos Alukkas’s campaign asserts women shine brighter than gold

Jos Alukkas intends to echo the voice of the Indian middle class by speaking out on women’s freedom and the brand aims to drive conversations, with the new campaign.

The film through its multiple protagonists from all walks of life demonstrates the various hurdles faced by women. Jos Alukkas intends to spark a change in the long-term repressive mentality against women across the country, with the campaign.

Women face countless challenges in everyday life, simply to have the basic freedom that the opposite gender gets easily. In each of their struggles, there lies a deeper story of the same hurdles that generations of women had to bear. From body shaming, to ‘not safe’ times, to stifle voices and prejudices, the film intends to show all barriers faced by women.

The film features the South Indian actress and the brand ambassador, Trisha. The ‘shine’ of the jewels is metaphorically compared to the shine of the women who face numerous obstacles on a daily basis.

Speaking on the film, John Alukka, Managing Director, Jos Alukkas said, “We hope that we can inspire real change with this film. Of course, it’s about starting a conversation, because silence can never bring about change.”

“The attempt was to tell a story every girl out there would relate to. At the same time, while we were making the film we ensured that it had certain cinematic values to it. The feedback we’ve been receiving is great. I believe, we’ve achieved what we wanted to,” added Anjo Jose, Creative Head, Dentsu India.

“To me, ‘Shine on’ is not just a campaign. It is a movement that reverberates the ideology of what the brand stands for. It is a powerful way that puts the spotlight on the subdued, yet strong women in society that’s sure to start the warranted momentum,” opined Vidya Sankar, Vice President, Dentsu India.

Credits

Dentsu India, Kochi

Vice President: Vidya Sankar

Associate Creative Director: Anjo Jose

Copywriter: Vishnu C S

Director: Arun Joseph Francis

Production: Film Dojo

