Kanwaldeep Singh Sethi joins NutriMoo as Head of Marketing

Prior to this, Kanwaldeep Singh Sethi worked with Carat Media as the associate Vice President. He worked at the organization for over 13 years.

Kanwaldeep Singh Sethi joins NutriMoo as the Head of Marketing, which is an App-based milk brand currently operational in Gurugram, Haryana.

On the work front, Sethi has led and implemented strategic & integrated media campaigns on various categories such as Telecom, Automotive, Consumer Durables, FMCG, Entertainment, Sports, Tourism brands and Government businesses (Including Ministry of Tourism – India), Sanitaryware, Airlines, etc, with Carat.

During his time with Carat, the clients that he led upon are Philips Electronics, BMW, BOSE, Ministry of Tourism, and many more. He also gained global exposure by leading clients like Reckeit Benkiser in Indonesia and Mondelez in Vietnam.

Speaking on the new role, Kanwaldeep Singh Sethi, Head of Marketing, NutriMoo, said, “What sets NutriMoo apart, amongst other things, is its Farm-to-Home delivery through a cold chain that ensures every sip has a story”.

Comments