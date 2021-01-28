Digital Refresh Networks bags PAN-India mandate for Krish-E

As per the mandate, Digital Refresh Networks will offer Search & Local Content Creation to Mahindra’s new FaaS business, Krish-E.

Digital Refresh Networks, an integrated creative and digital marketing solutions company has won the PAN-India mandate for Krish-E by Mahindra, a new Farming as a Service (FaaS) business, introducing a digital era in farming. Krish-e is a business vertical that provides technology, access to equipment through rentals and multiple other services with the objective of increasing per acre income of farmers.

The role of Digital Refresh Networks is to offer search (SEO), optimisation of the app (ASO) and local content creation that will help engage with the farmers’ fraternity, build relevance and create engagement opportunities at large.

The company has actively been in the digital space for 10 years and believes that language shouldn’t be a barrier but trusts that every individual can explore the platform in their own chosen language. By going all out with the search and local content creation, DRN aims to make a difference in the way farmers discover and interact with the brand.

Krish-E will leverage the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to benefit the farming ecosystem and bring the power of precision farming to farmers, affordably and in an accessible manner.

