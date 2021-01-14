Leo Burnett bags the creative mandate for Vega

As per the mandate, Leo Burnett will be handling the strategic and creative communication for Vega across platforms.

Leo Burnett India has won the creative mandate for the beauty accessory and personal care appliances brand Vega. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by the agencies New Delhi office.

Vega has recently signed on Bollywood actor Ananya Panday for the female hair styling appliances and cricketer Rohit Sharma for their recently launched trimmers under VEGA Men brand as their brand ambassadors. Leo Burnett will be the leading the strategic and creative communication for the brand across platforms.

Speaking about the announcement, Sandeep Jain, Director, VEGA Industries Pvt. Ltd., said, “Vega over the past few years has been steadily revolutionizing the beauty accessory market with best in class, well-priced products. Our mission at VEGA in to provide DIY (Do-it-yourself) ‘Head to Toe’ grooming/styling products to our consumers so they can be ATMANIRBHAR. We are in a dynamic growth phase and were looking for a partner who not only understands our ambition but can take our brand to the next level. Leo Burnett’s strategic approach, dynamic creativity, and the energy that the team brought to pitch aligned with our thinking, and we are very excited about working together”

Speaking about the win, Dheeraj Sinha, CEO and Chief Strategy Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett, said, “Vega is one the few successful homegrown brands in the beauty accessory category. With the past year giving momentum to the DIY culture we see tremendous potential for the brand to grow. We look forward to bringing our new-age creative approach, platform understanding, and dynamism to support the brands ambitious growth plans and establish them as the leader in their category.”

Adding further, Samir Gangahar, President, North, says “We are very excited on this opportunity to partner with Vega and craft their growth story. The personal grooming market is booming and gives us a platform to create some distinctive conversations around the brand. We are looking forward creating some great work together.”

