Lintas Live bags social media mandate for Turespaña

As per the mandate, the agency will be responsible for digital marketing, social media, online reputation management, and promotion of the Turespaña.

Lintas Live from the MullenLowe Lintas Group has bagged the social media marketing mandate for Turespaña in India (Tourism Office of Spain for India). Turespaña is the official government organization that represents Tourism Spain globally.



Lintas Live will be responsible for the management of the entire virtual community around Turespaña’s social media accounts in India, including content development, crisis management, and online reputation management across digital platforms.

“We are delighted that we have won such a prestigious tourism body like Turespaña to represent. The post-COVID world will challenge previously held notions, especially when it comes to the Travel & Tourism sector which will need to have creative and digital-first strategies. Lintas Live has demonstrated an understanding of the sector with our years of experience working across hospitality, aviation, and other tourism bodies. We have successfully married creativity and digital thinking through our ideas and will attempt to build our communication to position Spain as a preferred destination,” said, Ameer Ismail, President, Lintas Live, MullenLowe Lintas Group.

The agency won the account following a multi-agency pitch.

