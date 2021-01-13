Lohri creatives light up the harvest festival
Greeting the longer days after the winter solstice, and marking the significance of the winter crop season and a remembrance of the Sun deity, Lohri creatives surround the bonfire.
As the real world continues the celebrations the traditional way with food, song, and dance, cheerful wishes and brand creatives crop up in the virtual world, celebrating the exciting day of Lohri.
The easily-recognizable and integral elements of Lohri, such as the bonfire, traditional clothing, dhol, and more have been integrated into the creatives to paint the social media feeds with festive feels.
Vibrant colors, warm wishes, product crossovers with festive facets, and ritualistic music are soaked in these creatives.
Look through and indulge in the jovial theme.
Ola
Nature’s Basket
OYO
McDonald’s India
Mirchi
Cadbury Dairy Milk
Nerolac Paints
