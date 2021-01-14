Brands decorate social media with Makar Sankranti & Pongal creatives

Brands gear up for the first festivities of the year and spread cheer with colourful posts for Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

Brands are painting the world of social media in many different colours with the celebration of Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

Brands have skillfully refined these posts with classic features of both the festivals, not forgetting to stress on their products’ purpose. While Dunzo used a play on words, Nature’s Basket integrated its products. Mirchi integrates its music offerings on the festival while Tide has integrated its recently launched product Tide Pods with a fun wordplay.

Playing on its strengths, Paper Boat introduced the festival with drawings and cartoons, narrating the stories that these occasions bring.

Take a look at how Ola, Dunzo, Nature’s Basket, Netflix, and many other brands wished a joyful and prosperous Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

Ola

Dunzo

Pulse

Nature’s Basket

Oyo Rooms

Mirchi

Also Read: Lohri creatives light up the harvest festival

McDonald’s India

Nerolac

Tide

Paper Boat

Nilkamal

Netflix

Parle G

Reliance Fresh

Kajaria Ceramics

If we have missed out on any of your favorite creatives, write to us at [email protected] or let us know in the comments below.

Comments