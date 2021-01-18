Mirum to provide Marketing Cloud Services to Careers360

As per the mandate, Mirum India will onboard and implement Salesforce Marketing Cloud services for Careers360.

Mirum India from the WPP Group has announced that they will be implementing Salesforce Marketing Cloud services for Careers360.

As part of the mandate, the agency will be responsible for onboarding and implementation of Salesforce Marketing Cloud solution, for the client.

Also read: TO THE NEW appoints Irfan Khan as Business Head for Digital Marketing

Careers360 is a data-enabled and technology-driven company that integrates data with user-generated preferences to build prediction and recommendation products for students to explore and achieve career plans.

On winning the account, Mihir Karkare, EVP, Mirum India, said, “Mirum is a Salesforce go-to partner for Marketing Cloud implementations in India and has a great experience in implementing marketing automation solutions in the EdTech space. We are excited to work with Careers360 and eager to collaborate with them on this project.”

Comments