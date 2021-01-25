MTV Republic Day campaign urges to be careful about what we believe in

‘Bewakoof Mat Bano’, the campaign by MTV for this Republic Day apprises us to be mindful and conscious of our beliefs that are integral to this nation.

As India turns 72 as a democracy this Republic Day, MTV India believes there has never been a more opportune time for us to reinstate our human rights and launched a campaign to depict what not exercising our rights means.

Amidst an ever-evolving cultural fabric and a milieu that wakes up to social media outcry, the need to be aware, sensible of our beliefs is integral to this nation. Hence, MTV says “Bewakoof Mat Bano”. The channel’s brand campaign stresses the importance of knowing your democratic basics and not be blinded by the authority.

Iss #RepublicDay se make sure tum bewakoof nahi, jagruk bano. Warna tumhari bhi aisi massage pakki hai! pic.twitter.com/4jVWNPY2IA — MTV India (@MTVIndia) January 25, 2021

In a blend of boldness and impact, the brand film chronicles a dialogue between two men, who are divided by the dynamics of power in society. As the conversation progresses, it reflects on how at times, we are conditioned by our beliefs to the extent of compromising our own well-being.

The brand says, lured by those in power, we often lose the sense of right and wrong allowing blind faith to hinder our conscience. But it’s time, we eliminate that and stop getting fooled by what’s not meant for our good.

