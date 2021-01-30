Upon meeting the Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police, which was acting on an activist’s complaint, Myntra reportedly decided to tweak its logo.

On January 27, Myntra changed its display picture on Facebook. The new picture displays a slightly tweaked logo. Reportedly, the tweak was made because of an accusation against Myntra that the old logo was insulting and offensive towards women. The complaint was filed by Naaz Patel, Founder, Avesta Foundation at the Cyber Cell, Mumbai Police.

Congratulations to our founder. She did it what apparently seemed impossible. Thank you everyone for your support. We're overwhelmed by the response. Kudos to @myntra for addressing the concerns and respecting the sentiments of millions of women. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Iwb4e3LoLq — Avesta Foundation (@Avestaonline) January 30, 2021

Talking about the complaint filed against Myntra, Rashmi Karandikar, DCP Cyber Cell, Mumbai Police, said that the activist had been using different forums to talk about Myntra’s logo since the last three years.

It was only recently that she contacted the Cyber Police about the issue. The police then called Myntra officials for a meeting as they saw merit in the complaint. As a result of the meeting, Myntra gave the police written assurance in the matter via email. They have said that they are in the process of changing their logo and it should reflect in their branding soon.

We have contacted Myntra for a statement on the issue. This piece will be updated as and then the statement is received.

