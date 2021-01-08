Brands take the video route to initiate New Year marketing plan

Few brands have taken the New Year spirit a notch higher from the customary creatives and released video campaigns to kickstart 2021.

New Year primarily observes only a flock of motion or static creatives wishing viewers or greeting them, very few brands tap the video format as most budgets are exhausted by the festive season that precedes, although this year the occasion observed more video campaigns than usual.

In terms of durations, various lengths from short to long formats were tapped, along with collaborations with various partners.

Har Ghar Ka, Desh Bhar Ka by Paytm gives a peek inside various Indian households, the end of the year with distress and looks forward to the new year with aspiration, through the window of time.

Hudson Canola Oil executed an influencer-integrated campaign by partnering with nine influencers such as Sanaya Irani, Nidhi Mohan Kamal, and more, to prompt a healthy start to the year.

Kites of Hope, created by Wunderman Thompson for Tata Wiron tap a traditional method of communication in the times of video calls to spread messages filled with love.

Netflix India uses a montage of clips from its library of series and movies and shares resolutions that can help us change this ending we don’t like.

MTV India reminds us that time is an abstract concept created by humans and it has no effect on the series of events taking place. The pandemic will not end with the year, so preventive practices shouldn’t stop either.

Redmi India collaborates with Danish Sait, and promotes Redmi products by integrations into a rhythmic piece featuring several characters played by Danish himself.

More brands thrust the pedal to the new year.

Also Read: Tap to enter the house party filled with New Year creatives

Come Dance with #Redmi – Redmi India

Saal Khatam Hua Hai, Khatra Nahi – MTV India

Resolutions For 2020 – Netflix India

No More Normal – OnePlus India

Live Your Resolution – Voltas Beko

Har Ghar Ka, Desh Bhar Ka – Paytm

#ItsTimeforHealth – Hudson Canola Oil

Kites of Hope – Tata Wiron

Happy & Healthy New Year – Sony SAB

If we have missed out on any of your favorite New Year Campaigns, write to us at [email protected] or let us know in the comments below.

Comments