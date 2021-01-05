OreoPlayPledge: Ziva makes advertorial debut with dad Dhoni

To promote the #OreoPlayPledge campaign, Oreo has roped in Cricketer MS Dhoni and his daughter Ziva as brand ambassadors.

As a means to infuse a dose of fun in everyone’s life, Oreo has launched a campaign called #OreoPlayPledge. With this, the brand wishes to inspire people to snooze away from their busy lifestyles and take a pledge to create and cherish the much-needed moments of fun with their loved ones. To bring alive this sentiment, they have created a campaign film with cricketer MS Dhoni and her daughter Ziva Dhoni, giving people a glimpse of their playful connection on-screen.

The new campaign film, conceptualised by Publicis Group for Mondelez India, showcases the duo on a bright Sunday morning, baking a cake for Ziva’s mom. However, this task comes with a twist! For every Oreo cookie they place as garnish on the cake, they take a pledge to spend more time with each other. The funny and mischievous conversation and playtime between Dhoni and Ziva ends with a sweet ‘Twist, Lick, Dunk’ moment reiterating the thought that ‘The more we stay playful, the more we connect’, and inspiring people to share their playful pledge on a microsite.

Commenting on the campaign, Sudhanshu Nagpal, Associate Director – Marketing (Biscuits), Mondelez India, said, “As we wrap up what was a tough year, and enter 2021 with much anticipation, we are launching this new campaign called #OreoPlayPledge in the month of January. Oreo’s endeavour through this campaign will be to infuse positivity and inspire our consumers to create more play-connect time with their loved ones in times ahead. We are also bringing MS Dhoni and Ziva on board as Oreo brand ambassadors for this campaign. Given their loving relationship & playful chemistry, we believe the duo will be Oreo’s best partners to bring this campaign alive and inspire our audiences to join the bandwagon of Oreo playful pledges.”

Sharing his experience, MS Dhoni said, “Shooting with Ziva for the first time was a delightful experience for me. It was fun to share our playful moments on screen with Oreo, our favourite cookie. Ziva & I had a great time on the set for the new campaign, #OreoPlayPledge which has a beautiful message. It inspires you to make a commitment to take out time to connect playfully with your family. This is a challenge I’ve personally faced as a parent too and it feels great to be associated with Oreo to spark a positive change with the power of playfulness.”

Rajdeepak Das, Managing Director – India and Chief Creative Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett, and Mark McDonald, Executive Vice President and Head of Creative, Digitas India, explain how the gruelling lockdown and all the anxiety makes reconnecting with our loved ones more important than ever.

“Play is the universal language of connecting with one another. So, as we step into a new year, our campaign encourages everyone to take the ‘Play Pledge’ with Oreo,” Rajdeepak says.

Mark adds, “We’re looking to launch and build on-going conversations with our consumers to commit to creating and enjoying moments of fun with their kids. And we’re confident that MS Dhoni and his daughter Ziva are the perfect ambassadors to bring this message alive.”

