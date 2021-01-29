Samsung India partners with Instagram to ‘Hunt for the Next Galaxy Expert’

With this collaboration, creators will get an opportunity to win the latest Samsung Galaxy devices & the winner will be awarded the title of ‘Galaxy Expert’.

Samsung India announced its partnership with Instagram introducing a unique initiative called the ‘Hunt for the Next Galaxy Expert’.

Samsung is partnering with Instagram to engage with creators by leveraging branded content to promote its flagship Galaxy S21 Series. The partnership also involves engagement with Instagram’s ‘Born on Instagram’, which is a program initiated by the platform since 2019, to create a platform for creators across India to learn and grow.

Over the next few weeks, through a series of workshops and contests, the initiative will provide creators with an opportunity to win the latest Galaxy devices, including the latest Galaxy S21. The winner will win the title of ‘Galaxy Expert’ and will be a part of a league of creators across the globe.

Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India said, “Samsung has always led the way for content creators. With Epic resolution and premium camera features of Galaxy S21 series, our smartphones enable creators to ‘Do What You Can’t’. With ‘Hunt for the Next Galaxy Expert’, we aim to empower content creators to use the advanced camera technology of our latest flagship Galaxy S21 series and reach wide audiences. Partnering with the ‘Born on Instagram’ community will offer opportunities to creators to showcase their talent and network with fellow Instagrammers.”

Prasanjeet Dutta Baruah, Vertical Head – Tech, Telecom, Education, Health and Automotive, Facebook India said, “Instagram is the home for creativity and social video moments spurred by a talented creator ecosystem. We are delighted to partner with Samsung in a first of its kind partnership with the ‘Born on Instagram’ community and the use of branded content — making the connection between brands and creators even stronger.”

