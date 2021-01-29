Social Media Jobs Exchange: January 2021

In the wake of ByteDance’s decision to lay off employees in India, we opened up our comment sections for Social Media Jobs Exchange, here are some select job listings for your perusal.

Social Media Jobs Exchange is meant to be a space where recruiters and job seekers can meet and interact. As Social Samosa Network, we want to create a community where people can discuss job opportunities and scale the career growth they wish to achieve. To this end, we will be curating job opportunities each month and sharing them as a blog post.

Here are a few job listings we have curated in January 2021. Feel free to mention Social Samosa as a reference while applying to any of these.

Organisation: Hapramp Studio

Position: Social Media Executive

Location: Gurgaon

Contact: [email protected]

Organisation: Growth Gravy

Position: Performance Marketing candidate, with around 2 years of experience in Facebook ads

Location: Goa

Contact: http://www.careers.growthgravy.com/

Organisation: SoCheers

Position: Multiple

Department/Niche: Digital Marketing

Contact: [email protected]

Organisation: Red in the White

Position: Graphic Design Intern and Graphic Designer

Location: Jaipur

Organisation: C.R.A.F.T

Position: Social Media Marketing and Business Development Interns

Contact: [email protected] / [email protected]

Organisation: FLOUT

Position: Social Media and Graphic Design Interns

Contact: https://www.instagram.com/floutlife/

Organisation: Schbang

Position: Graphic Visualisers (Junior Visualiser with 1 to 2-years experience, Senior Visualiser with 2+ years experience)

Contact: [email protected]

Organisation: MensXP Mud

Position: Social Media Manager with a minimum of 2-years experience

Location: Gurgaon

Contact: Email [email protected] and CC [email protected]

Organisation: King Crescent

Position: Content Writers, Graphic Designers and Social Media Marketing Specialists

Location: Dwarka (Delhi)

Contact: [email protected]

Organisation: PMG India

Position: Copywriters, Script Writers and 2D/3D Designers (Open to hiring interns as well as people for full-time roles)

Contact: https://www.instagram.com/pmgindia/

Organisation: Grape Vine Media Solutions

Position: Copy Writers & Graphics Designers with a minimum of 2-years experience

Contact: [email protected]

Organisation: Rapido

Position: Multiple

Department/Niche: ORM and Social Media

Contact: https://www.instagram.com/rapidoapp/

Organisation: The Noice Co.

Position: Graphics Illustrator and Design Intern who is proficient in Adobe Suite

Contact: [email protected]

Organisation: Artisans Of Assam

Position: Chief Chaos Officer & a sourcing partner

Contact: [email protected]

Organisation: Brand Catapult

Position: Social Media Manager with minimum 1-year experience & Performance Marketer with minimum 1-year experience

Location: New Delhi

Contact: [email protected]

Organisation: Women’s Web

Position: Social Media Associate & Content Creator for their Hindi channels

Contact: [email protected]

Organisation: WebzTechie

Position: Digital Marketing Expert (SEO and Ads) with 2-4 years of experience.

Location: Gurgaon

Contact: [email protected]

Organisation: Social Pundit

Position: Copywriter, Graphic Designer, Web Developer & Social Media Manager

Location: Chennai

Contact: [email protected]

Organisation: Ting

Position (Mumbai): Creative Directors, Business Heads, Account Directors, Art Directors, Copywriters, Social Media Executives, Digital Marketers, Performance Marketing and Amazon Marketing Web Developers, Junior Cinematographer, Video Producer, Motion Graphic Artists

Position (Chennai): Social Media Executives & Digital Marketing Experts

Position (Chennai): Social Media Executives & Digital Marketing Experts

Contact: [email protected]

Organisation: Midinnings

Position: Social Media Manager, Client Servicing, Business Development, Copywriting, Creative Strategist, SEO Executive

Contact: [email protected]

Organisation: Adbuffs

Position: Performance Marketer (Facebook/Google/Amazon), Email Marketers (Freshers up to 2 years and seniors with 3+ years experience), Creative Designer (Performance Creative) Executive with 2-3 years experience and Seniors with 3+ years experience

Location: Kolkata/Pune/Remote

Contact: [email protected]

Organisation: Zirca Digital Solutions

Position: Brand Solutions, Account Management, UI/UX Designer

Location: Mumbai

Contact: [email protected]

If you would like your organisation’s vacancy status to be mentioned in our Social Media Jobs Exchange blogs, please write to us at [email protected]

Comments