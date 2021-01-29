Social Media Jobs Exchange: January 2021
In the wake of ByteDance’s decision to lay off employees in India, we opened up our comment sections for Social Media Jobs Exchange, here are some select job listings for your perusal.
Social Media Jobs Exchange is meant to be a space where recruiters and job seekers can meet and interact. As Social Samosa Network, we want to create a community where people can discuss job opportunities and scale the career growth they wish to achieve. To this end, we will be curating job opportunities each month and sharing them as a blog post.
Here are a few job listings we have curated in January 2021. Feel free to mention Social Samosa as a reference while applying to any of these.
Organisation: Hapramp Studio
Position: Social Media Executive
Location: Gurgaon
Contact: [email protected]
Organisation: Growth Gravy
Position: Performance Marketing candidate, with around 2 years of experience in Facebook ads
Location: Goa
Contact: http://www.careers.growthgravy.com/
Organisation: SoCheers
Position: Multiple
Department/Niche: Digital Marketing
Contact: [email protected]
Organisation: Red in the White
Position: Graphic Design Intern and Graphic Designer
Location: Jaipur
Organisation: C.R.A.F.T
Position: Social Media Marketing and Business Development Interns
Contact: [email protected] / [email protected]
Organisation: FLOUT
Position: Social Media and Graphic Design Interns
Contact: https://www.instagram.com/floutlife/
Organisation: Schbang
Position: Graphic Visualisers (Junior Visualiser with 1 to 2-years experience, Senior Visualiser with 2+ years experience)
Contact: [email protected]
Organisation: MensXP Mud
Position: Social Media Manager with a minimum of 2-years experience
Location: Gurgaon
Contact: Email [email protected] and CC [email protected]
Organisation: King Crescent
Position: Content Writers, Graphic Designers and Social Media Marketing Specialists
Location: Dwarka (Delhi)
Contact: [email protected]
Organisation: PMG India
Position: Copywriters, Script Writers and 2D/3D Designers (Open to hiring interns as well as people for full-time roles)
Contact: https://www.instagram.com/pmgindia/
Organisation: Grape Vine Media Solutions
Position: Copy Writers & Graphics Designers with a minimum of 2-years experience
Contact: [email protected]
Organisation: Rapido
Position: Multiple
Department/Niche: ORM and Social Media
Contact: https://www.instagram.com/rapidoapp/
Organisation: The Noice Co.
Position: Graphics Illustrator and Design Intern who is proficient in Adobe Suite
Contact: [email protected]
Organisation: Artisans Of Assam
Position: Chief Chaos Officer & a sourcing partner
Contact: [email protected]
Organisation: Brand Catapult
Position: Social Media Manager with minimum 1-year experience & Performance Marketer with minimum 1-year experience
Location: New Delhi
Contact: [email protected]
Organisation: Women’s Web
Position: Social Media Associate & Content Creator for their Hindi channels
Contact: [email protected]
Organisation: WebzTechie
Position: Digital Marketing Expert (SEO and Ads) with 2-4 years of experience.
Location: Gurgaon
Contact: [email protected]
Organisation: Social Pundit
Position: Copywriter, Graphic Designer, Web Developer & Social Media Manager
Location: Chennai
Contact: [email protected]
Organisation: Ting
Position (Mumbai): Creative Directors, Business Heads, Account Directors, Art Directors, Copywriters, Social Media Executives, Digital Marketers, Performance Marketing and Amazon Marketing Web Developers, Junior Cinematographer, Video Producer, Motion Graphic Artists
Position (Chennai): Social Media Executives & Digital Marketing Experts
Contact: [email protected]
Organisation: Midinnings
Position: Social Media Manager, Client Servicing, Business Development, Copywriting, Creative Strategist, SEO Executive
Contact: [email protected]
Organisation: Adbuffs
Position: Performance Marketer (Facebook/Google/Amazon), Email Marketers (Freshers up to 2 years and seniors with 3+ years experience), Creative Designer (Performance Creative) Executive with 2-3 years experience and Seniors with 3+ years experience
Location: Kolkata/Pune/Remote
Contact: [email protected]
Organisation: Zirca Digital Solutions
Position: Brand Solutions, Account Management, UI/UX Designer
Location: Mumbai
Contact: [email protected]
If you would like your organisation’s vacancy status to be mentioned in our Social Media Jobs Exchange blogs, please write to us at [email protected]