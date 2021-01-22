Subway India pegs itself as the good choice for New Year

The campaign by Subway India intends to encourage people to keep up with their New Year resolution of staying fit and active and choosing healthy options.

Urging people to pursue their goals without compromising on nutrition, the campaign film showcases Subway India’s offerings weaved around people engaged in intense fitness activities that require energy and a nutrition-rich diet.

With messages that include ‘Stay Fresh’ and ‘Keep Going’, Subway India exhorts everyone to adhere to their fitness goals by eating right to stay fit.

Shuchi Monga, Head of Marketing, South Asia commented, “Subway has always been trusted for offering healthier alternatives to people who are looking for a quick bite on-the-go. Through this initiative, we want to emphasize and reiterate that our menu is designed keeping in mind the guests’ aspiration of leading an active lifestyle.”

The campaign builds on the proposition that the quick-service restaurant brand is known for – a healthy choice, and the notion that most consumers start their year on a health-oriented note. The film is now live on the brand’s social media accounts and will be broadcast exclusively on leading digital platforms.

