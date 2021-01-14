With the #LeftIsRight trend brands go in a creative direction

Catching hold of the #LeftIsRight trend on Instagram, brands get their creative caps on with topical posts.

Harping on the recent trend of #LeftIsRight, brand creatives have been pouring in. With the trend, brands are asking their audience to look left if they want to go the right way.

The trending posts have an arrow that actually points towards the right and on top of the arrow is written ‘Look Left’. The arrow makes the viewer’s eye go straight to the right when it was meant to look at the other side. Trippy, much?

Brands have used this format in varied contexts, some create awareness, many of them shared a fun take on the trend, many have promoted their products and services, while some also send out pertinent messages.

BYJU’s App, HDFC Bank, Havells, and Zoom Car are amongst some of the brands that have participated in this trend. Take a look at some of the LeftIsRight brand creatives we came across.

