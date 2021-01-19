Urban Company appoints Abhinav Tyagi as SVP of Marketing

In his new role, Abhinav Tyagi brings an experience of over 17 years in the sales and marketing area working across various brands.

Urban Company (formerly UrbanClap) has announced the appointment of Abhinav Tyagi as Senior Vice President, Marketing. An alumnus of the Delhi College of Engineering and Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, Abhinav has over 17 years’ experience in the Sales & Marketing function at Hindustan Unilever Ltd, donning many hats across functions, including Customer Development, Skincare and Homecare.

He has had experience working across countries handling skincare brand GTM in India, skincare brand launch in South East Asia, and brand communication and mix design in the laundry category for brands across South America, Africa and Asia.

Commenting on the appointment, Varun Khaitan, Co-Founder Urban Company said, “We are thrilled to welcome Abhinav to the Urban Company leadership. Working across countries, categories and cultures, has given Abhinav a unique opportunity to understand and develop deep consumer understanding and insights across different stages of category and brand evolution – something we believe can add great value to Urban Company given the width of categories we operate in and continue to develop across the globe. He will play a key role in strengthening our marketing capabilities as we build towards our mission of transforming home services worldwide.”

On his move, Abhinav Tyagi, SVP-Marketing, Urban Company said “Urban Company is on a very exciting journey of radically enhancing the home services experience for consumers and the quality of life for professionals delivering those services. I count myself fortunate to be able to come on board and help build upon the wonderful work being done by the team at UC and look forward to helping take the UC experience to many many more consumers globally.”

