#USvsIndia: Brands welcome the first trend of 2021
Brands are depicting the lingual difference between US and India with US v/s India creatives featuring product integrations and relatable situations.
US is up against India with the new trend, but the opposing each other are the irrational sayings by, for, and of Indians and the courteous conversations of Americans. Social media brands render the topical with US v/s India creatives.
Unreasonable expressions that we hear in our everyday life, Hindi-film dialogues that slide in chats, and many more of such truly Indian phrases are competing with bland American sayings.
But the true winner is the subtle brand connect and integrations that have turned promtions into casual converstions.
Look through.
Star Sports India
ixigo
Amazon Prime Video
Nykaa Man
Cars24
Zostel
Paytm
TrulyMadly
Zomato
Also Read: #SocialThrowback2020: Topical Moments that kept trends alive through memes
Shanti Foods
Betterhalf.ai
Happily Unmarried
Tinder India
OYO
Great Punjab NX
If we have missed out on any of your favourite creative, you can tell us in comments or write to us at [email protected]
