VMLY&R Commerce Encompass elevates Shankar Shinde to Chief Operating Officer

In his new role at VMLY&R Commerce Encompass, Shankar Shinde will bring his expertise of almost 2 decades to drive growth and development in business and more for the agency.

VMLY&R Commerce Encompass has recently elevated Shankar Shinde to Chief Operating Officer effective from January 1, 2021. Prior to this, Shinde served as the Managing Partner in Geometry Encompass and was responsible for duties across rural, shopper and urban activation practices.

Shankar Shinde has around 20 years of experience in the field of Advertising and Marketing. Over time, he has developed an expertise in Shopper & Rural Consumer Insights, specializing in the FMCG, Healthcare, Agribusiness, Sanitation, and Finance sector. He has also spent a large part of his career working for Ogilvy Group India, FCB, Indian Express Group, and many more.

Commenting on his elevation, Ranjit Raina, CEO VMLY&R Commerce Encompass, said, “2020 was a particularly challenging year for all of us, during the past year Shankar has played an invaluable role in helping lead the agency. His promotion comes at a very interesting time as we are embarking on a new journey with the formation of VMLY&R Commerce Encompass.”

Roshan Abbas, MD, VMLY&R Commerce Encompass, said “Shankar is most deserving of the promotion and his dedication to the company and team is incredible. As commerce continues to grow and become a focus his experience will be invaluable.”

