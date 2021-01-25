VMLY&R Commerce Encompass announces official roll out in India

WPP announced the launch of VMLY&R COMMERCE in November 2020; the agency will connect brands grow by unifying client strategies to drive both brand equity and customer conversion.

VMLY&R and Geometry have joined forces to launch VMLY&R Commerce Encompass, a new end-to-end “Creative Commerce Company”.

With this launch, the VMLY&R India operation will now provide clients with end-to-end services that harness creativity, technology and culture to create connected brand experiences which inspire conversion.

On the launch of VMLY&R Commerce Encompass, Global Chief Executive Officer Beth Ann Kaminkow, said, “This is an exciting and important time to further strengthen our capabilities for the diverse India market, which is one of our key markets globally. Commerce is changing at a rapid pace never experienced before and creating opportunities for tremendous creativity. Experiential and brand activation is now digital-first and with the full strength of our local VMLY&R agencies and talent, we are best placed to partner with clients on these cutting-edge solutions.”

Ranjit Raina, Group Chief Executive Officer, VMLY&R Commerce Encompass said, “I am very excited by the opportunities that we will have ahead and am looking forward to partnering with Anil Nair and the VMLY&R teams in India on our steps forward. 2021 promises to be a very interesting and exciting time for our company. Our focus will remain on building and scaling our Rural and Retail Practice while we continue to evolve the Experiential practice.”

Anil Nair, CEO, VMLY&R India, said, “With VMLY&R Commerce Encompass, we’re able to add shopper and retail experiences to our arsenal, strengthening our position as a true, full-funnel agency that can provide holistic business solutions to our clients. We’re excited for the newest chapter in VMLY&R’s story, and I look forward to working with Roshan Abbas, Ranjit Raina and their teams to maintain our position as the most relevant agency in the market today.”

