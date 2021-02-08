Anheuser-Busch Super Bowl spot illustrates how ‘Let’s grab a beer’ is never really about the beer

This Super Bowl, Anheuser-Busch, which has Budweiser and Bud Light under their brand portfolio, aired their first-ever corporate spot.

Called Let’s Grab A Beer, the Super Bowl spot by Anheuser-Busch serves as a reminder of how meaningful moments — big and small — happen when people come together and most of the times when someone invites someone to have a beer with them, it’s so much more than just the beer.

“The insight comes straight out of real-life as so many people are just longing to be together with their friends and family again,” said Marcel Marcondes, CMO, Anheuser-Busch. “So, while the spot shows many of the brands in our portfolio in different situations, the beer is not the hero of the ad. The people are.”

The ad was created by Wieden+Kennedy. Together with Anheuser-Busch, they chose Oscar-nominated filmmaker David Fincher as Executive Producer because he immediately understood the relevance of the story the brand wanted to tell and how to bring those intimate moments, shared over a beer, to life. Atticus Ross created the score.

“Right now, the everyday, seemingly mundane act of sitting down and having a beer with a friend feels more missed, more important and more sacred than ever. And while the big events in our lives like graduations and birthdays are massively important, many of the most profound conversations and experiences we have actually happen on a random Tuesday over a beer,” said Karl Lieberman, Chief Creative Officer, Wieden+Kennedy. “With the help of David Fincher’s vision, we wanted to bring that notion to life and craft a beautiful love letter to beer that showed how powerful it is when we can come together for each other.”

“In the end, this ad is really about the role the beer category plays in people’s lives. Now more than ever, it’s become clear just how much people miss getting together,” added Marcel Marcondes. “As the leader in the beer category, we felt the responsibility to tell that story.”

