Bangalore International Airport appoints dentsumcgarrybowen India as lead communication partner

The agency won the account following a multi-agency pitch and will service Bangalore International Airport from its Bengaluru office.

Bangalore International Airport has brought on board dentsumcgarrybowen (dmb) India, from the house of Dentsu International, as its lead communication partner for the next three years.

Speaking about the new partnership, Indrajeet Mookherjee, President South, dmb India said, “In the brand communication business, there are once in a lifetime opportunities, and partnering with an airport brand is definitely one. We are truly delighted to have won this mandate and looking forward to embarking on this journey with Team BIAL.”

Shalini Rao, Chief Marketing Officer, BIAL, said, “Over the years, BLR Airport has grown in scale and stature. Airports today are becoming destinations by themselves. We are delighted to partner with dentsumcgarrybowen to build our brand journey that will bring alive a multitude of products, themes, and experiences.”

