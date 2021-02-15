Bright Brain bags performance marketing mandate for Society Tea

As per the mandate, Bright Brain will offer its performance marketing services to increase revenue contribution from the Society Tea website and more.

Society Tea has awarded its digital performance marketing mandate to Bright Brain Marketing Technologies,

Society Tea has around 40% market share of packaged tea in Maharashtra and a presence in other states such as Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chennai, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

Karan Shah, Director, Society Tea said, “We started our engagement with Bright Brain with a pilot campaign and were left impressed not only by the results they were able to deliver, but also their approach to performance marketing – planning for the entire customer journey, optimising for higher returns, and their consultative approach to conversion rate optimisation at every touch point. We consider them an intrinsic part of our success on digital going forward and appreciate their inputs based on their keen data-driven insights on our overall strategy.”

Suhail Bajaj, Partner, Bright Brain said, “We are super excited to partner with a brand with 88 years of legacy behind it as it looks forward to reaching its customers through digital. We have clear objectives in mind that cover growing share of revenue from digital in established markets as well as using digital as a new market entry vehicle. We hope to leverage our experience with e-commerce optimisation to rapidly scale this part of the business for Society Tea.”

