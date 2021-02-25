Code7:Tech bags creative and digital mandate for HiCare

As per the mandate, Code7:Tech will look over all key performance indicators and optimize HiCare’s digital campaigns for SEO as well as SEM.

HiCare has awarded all their digital and creative duties to Code7:Tech. The agency will take charge of the brand building, digital development and customer engagement strategies for the company and ensure their brand awareness and visibility transpires in a positive parabolic manner.

This association will also see to it that an omnichannel media output strategy is created and implemented creatively thereby improving consumer engagement for the brand on social media and otherwise.

Saad Merchant, co-founder, Code7:Tech said, “As one of the only brands to take up Digitisation in the otherwise unorganised sector of Pest Control businesses in India, HiCare stands out owing to their Professional approach and Trend-setting attitude. It is a great opportunity for us to partner up with them. Our creative communications and digital expertise will help optimise and improve the brand’s marketing. We’re excited to be awarded their creative and digital mandate and we will work towards building the brand presence even stronger.”

Pinakin Shah, Chief Digital Officer, HiCare Services Pvt. Ltd said, “In our journey to strengthen and enhance our digitally driven pest control company we cannot imagine a better partner than CODE7, they match up to the energy and persistently growing attitude. We look forward to creating an impeccable hygiene and pest service brand, together.

