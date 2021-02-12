Creative Monkeys appoints Priyanka K V as the Chief Brand Officer

As per the new role, Priyanka K V will help Creative Monkeys in driving their growth strategy, leading across Kerala and GCC offices.

Creative Monkeys has announced a senior appointment to their team as part of ambitious plans to transform its business in Kerala as well as to expand its wings beyond the state.

Priyanka K V joins Creative Monkeys as Chief Brand Officer, a new role for the agency, which will see her driving the agency’s growth in the region and leading Brand Strategy for its offices across Kerala and GCC.

She brings more than 15 years of experience working with some of the leading agency networks, like Saatchi & Saatchi, WundermanThompson, and Dentsu Aegis Network (Taproot Dentsu) across brands like Sony Ericsson, Canon India, Coca-Cola, and many more. Her recent experiences in Kerala include Lead Brand roles at KIMS Healthcare Management and Samana Business Group.

“At Creative Monkeys, we already have a great pool of young talent waiting to unfold beyond the current territories the agency operates in. My focus would be to develop and strengthen this team and take the business beyond the boundaries of god’s own country. In my role as the CBO of the agency, it would be to ensure that we do not just exist to do campaigns, but build value for the brands that we associate with, by creating strong brand foundations that is often otherwise seen lacking in the micro-markets. Our strength as an agency lies in understanding the consumer & market insights of the local Kerala market, with a robust exposure of building and handling national & international brands at a country level. We’ll not just operate as a gateway to take home-grown brands outside the state, but also a strategic bridge to bring national brands to Kerala. Super excited for our journey ahead!”, said, Priyanka KV, Chief Brand Officer, Creative Monkeys.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Priyanka on board and are confident that together we’ll be able to take the agency to a new paradigm. Three years back, we started Creative Monkeys as a creative shop to serve home-grown brands in Kozhikode, however, more than 36 months & 100 brands later; we are now at a stage to take our much-awaited leap. We are all really excited and geared up to create some memorable brand work across geographies. Loads of work and a whole lot of fun coming our way”, said Sijo Michal John, Chief Creative Officer, Creative Monkeys.

