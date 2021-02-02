Services sector had 44% share of ad insertions on Digital: TAM

As per the TAM report on Digital Advertising, recovering from the pandemic’s hit, ad insertions had gradually increased in the 4th quarter of 2020.

The TAM AdEx-Mirroring Y 2020 report for Digital Advertising highlights an overview of advertising on various digital platforms throughout the year. This includes trends during lockdown and unlockdown period, leading web publishers, leading brands and more.

The Advertising industry witnessed a slow down during the coronavirus pandemic. Due to this, relatively low ad insertions were registered in the 2nd quarter of 2020, which includes the lockdown period. The ad insertions gradually increased in the 4th quarter by 34% as compared to a combined average of the first 3 quarters of 2020.

As the lockdown got over and things started opening up, the Advertising industry on digital saw an improvement. During Unlockdown, more than 40% growth was seen in average ad insertions per day. The count of categories grew by 17% and for advertisers and brands, it rose by more than 3 times during this period.

As for the top leading sectors, Services had 44%, the most percentage of ad insertions, followed by Computers and Education. In the leading categories section, E-com-Media/Entertainment/Social Media category moved up to the 1st position during Y 2020, followed by Online Shopping. A possible reason behind this might be the increased consumption of these categories by people during 2020. While quarantined at home, social media and online shopping became the go-to for people.

The top leading publisher on digital during 2020 was YouTube with 15% ad share. Among the top brands, Amazon.in lead the list followed by ICICI Pro iProtect Smart.

You can access the entire report here:

