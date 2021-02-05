Team Pumpkin bags the digital mandate for Esskay Beauty

As a part of the mandate, Team Pumpkin will handle digital and performance marketing duties for two of Esskay Beauty brands.

Team Pumpkin has acquired the digital mandate for Esskay Beauty. In order to build & strengthen the brand’s digital presence, Team Pumpkin will focus on social media management, performance marketing, influencer outreach requirements, and digital promotional strategies. The agency’s Bangalore office will handle the duties.

Esskay Beauty, headquartered in Gurgaon, offers a wide range of hair, beauty and nail products, salon and spa furniture, equipment, and tools for all salon professionals.

Speaking about this new collaboration, Ankit Virmani, Director of Esskay Beauty said, “We’re delighted to engage with Team Pumpkin and amplify our digital presence. We look forward to expanding our online engagement leading to extensive business growth through this new partnership.”

Commenting on the partnership, Nirav Lalan, COO of Team Pumpkin, said, “The beauty & wellness industry is constantly innovating and we are ecstatic to take Esskay Beauty up a notch. We plan to brew new tonality for the brands and escalate their digital growth with our creative vision combined with strategic planning.”

