Evolve Digitas wins the digital mandate for GMR Aerocity

Evolve Digitas

Evolve Digitas will be involved in digital creative strategy and social media campaign across all social media platforms of GMR Aerocity.

Evolve Digitas has won the Digital mandate for GMR Aerocity. The mandate includes digital creative strategy and social media for positioning GMR Aerocity as top commercial hub with its partner hotels and commercial establishments.

The agency will assist GMR Aerocity in developing a distinct positioning, building brand awareness and be responsible for brand communication, social media marketing management, digital engagement and digital strategy.

Speaking on the account win, Aparna Gupta, Managing Director, Evolve Digitas said, “We’re excited and proud to partner with GMR Aerocity in their digital journey. With this mandate, we look forward in helping GMR Aerocity in engaging with the audience in the digital space and building their online footprint.”


