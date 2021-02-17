Facebook launches new website with monetization resources for developers & publishers

Facebook Audience Network has introduced the website as a new hub of resources and insights, to aid app developers and publishers in growing their business.

Facebook Audience Network, the tool that extends marketing campaigns beyond Facebook & Instagram to other apps, will now also provide insights, strategies, and trends on monetizing the apps with the new website.

Monetization For Gaming Apps

Guides that will enable developers of gaming apps to tap new sources of revenue, monetize the active userbase, and expand their reach, will be available on the website.

Learning Tools

Developers can learn more about app monetization and its terms with the new Glossary and the new Blueprint Course on monetizing with Audience Network, which will be available soon.

Success Stories

Stories of developers who have successfully monetized their apps with Audience Network using bidding, rewarded video, hybrid monetization strategies and more.

Guidance on App Bidding

Bidding can be fairly confusing or strenuous for any developer wo is not familiar with the process or is new to monetization. The site will also give guidance to developers on the whats’ and hows’ of bidding.

Note: All Audience Network publishers are required to migrate their iOS apps to bidding by March 31.

