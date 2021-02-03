Facebook tests prompt to tackle changes by Apple on targeted advertising

As Apple improves the standard of privacy and security for its products and introduces a prompt that may hurt targeted advertising, Facebook plans to counter the update with its own prompt.

The new prompt that Facebook would be rolling out will provide information about targeted ads. If a user accepts the prompt on Facebook and Instagram, the platforms will continue to show personalized ads, if not they will still be shown ads, but they wouldn’t be as relevant.

For the uninitiated, the announcement by Apple to ask users for their permission to be tracked across apps and websites may severely hurt the data collected and used by Facebook for targeted ads. Apart from the activities on Facebook, Off-Facebook Activity or what a user engages with outside the Facebook platform substantially accounts for the data that helps Facebook serve personalized ads to all users.

Previously, users were only able to turn this data sharing off through the in-app options on the Facebook app, and they remained turned on by default.

Now starting with iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and tvOS 14.5, all apps including Facebook would need users’ permission to track them across apps and websites owned by other companies to collect data and serve personalized ads.

Additionally, users can also analyze the data types an app may collect, whether the information is used to track them, or is linked to their identity or device. The information would be available on each app’s product page.

If users on Android want to stop being tracked from outside the platform and cut off their data being collected, they can follow these steps provided by Facebook.

