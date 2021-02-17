Filter Coffee Co. bags digital mandate for Japanese skincare brand, Bioré

As per the mandate, Filter Coffee Co. will be handling end-to-end duties including, social media, content, shoots, performance marketing, and influencer marketing for Bioré in India.

Filter Coffee Co. has won the digital marketing and eCommerce mandate for global Japanese skincare brand, Bioré which is headquartered in Tokyo, through a multi-agency pitch. Along with strategizing digital and social media presence for Bioré, Filter Coffee Co. will also look into managing the brand’s end-to-end content production and influencer marketing in India.

The agency aims to play an important role in increasing the brand’s awareness and help gain traction within the target media. The brand has also roped in Indian actress and model Lisa Haydon to be the face of the brand for its launch in the country.

Speaking on the latest account win, Anuja Deora Sanctis, Founder, and CEO, Filter Coffee Co. said “We at Filter Coffee Co. mirror our vision for the brands we work with, helping them dig an impactful presence in the market. We are glad to onboard Bioré on our journey and look forward to working with them. There is a huge potential to unlock in today’s time and we are really excited to cater to the brand with our expertise and strategic skills in helping them make a mark in the evolving Indian skincare segment.”

