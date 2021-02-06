XperienceTheFuture: Flipkart & realme leverages AI to create an interactive unboxing campaign

As a part of the unboxing initiative for realme X7 series’ realme X7 Pro 5g and realme X7 5G models, Flipkart and realme launched an interactive AI campaign, giving consumers the opportunity to be a part of the excitement associated with a smartphone reveal.

Launched on February 04 on Flipkart, there was a lot of buzz around the upcoming handset. Leveraging the chatter, the ecommerce platform’s AI campaign focused on making the consumers a part of the journey in an engaging manner. Once launched, the camera filter asked the users trivia questions around the new realme X7 Pro 5G, followed by a captivating reveal of the phone.

To further amplify the reach of the realme AI campaign, they roped in macro-influencers from varied genres. This included names such as Nia Sharma, Asim Riaz, Be You Nick, Niharika NM, Rannvijay Singha, Kishwer M Rai, Shibani Bedi, Kritika Khurana, and Mallika Dua. The influencers shared their version of the AI campaign, creating content around #XperienceTheFuture. The influencers created a buzz around the realme X7 series, keeping the chatter alive.

The brand also rolled out a contest focused on interacting with the consumers while encouraging them to try out the AI filter. The users stood a chance to win the new realme X7 Pro by answering questions in the AI quiz. The activity saw users share their entries across social media handles, making them a part of the unboxing process through the AI campaign.

