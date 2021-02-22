FreshBox Media bags social media mandate for Cipla

FreshBox mandate

As per the mandate, FreshBox Media will be handling the end-to-end social media management of Cipla’s Corporate Communications.

FreshBox Media has won the social media mandate of Cipla’s Corporate Communications. The main objective of this association will be to take the legacy of Cipla and their purpose “Caring For Life” forward, and add momentum to the pharmaceutical giant’s corporate presence in the digital space. 

FreshBox Media will be focusing on creating content and handling the social media accounts of Cipla on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. 

Also read: Social Panga bags digital marketing mandate for Somany Ceramics

Susheel Garg, Director of FreshBox Media, said, “Our long-standing relationship with Cipla has been exciting throughout the years, We can’t wait to continue creating freshly-minted and out-of-the-box ideas, and play the digital part of giving a powerful premise to Cipla’s vision of serving people better.” 


You may also like:

Isobar expands Isobar Commerce Practice to India
BookMyShow books BBH India as its creative agency
Anil Nair joins VMLY&R as India CEO
Langoor bags mandate to revamp Design Cafe
Panasonic India assigns digital mandate to Isobar India
Future X Media bags Digital Mandate of Magical Makeovers

Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Somany Ceramics and Social Panga

Verve Media and Tunga Hotels

P&G

Tata Power and Wunderman Thompson

Bioré

Dipti Rode

Emily Doskow

Will Jin Cheil Southwest Asia