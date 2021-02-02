Havas Creative wins integrated communication mandate for The Laughing Cow

As per the mandate, Havas Creative will be responsible for social, digital creative duties and product launches for The Laughing Cow.

Havas Creative Mumbai has won the integrated communication mandate for Bel Group’s cheese brand The Laughing Cow. The mandate for the agency includes creative, social, and digital creative duties including reputation management for the brand.

The agency will also be responsible for new product launches, brand strategy and amplification customized for the Indian market.

Alamjit Singh Sekhon, Commercial Director, Fromageries Bel India said “India is a key focus market for the Bel Group. We believe that Havas Creative with their meaningful brand approach are the right partners for us to help amplify our presence. We are confident that this partnership will help accelerate our journey in India and grow the cheese category by creating impactful brand awareness.”

Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India said “Bel Group’s iconic cheese brand – The Laughing Cow Cheese, is one of the groups key global brands and relationships across many markets and I am delighted to win the integrated communication mandate in India. Our team is excited to work in a category that is growing fast and create a strong narrative and stories for the brand to strengthen its presence in India.”

