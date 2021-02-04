HDFC Life’s campaign ft Manjot Singh encourages consumers to buy insurance online

Consisting of 7 short films, the campaign is aimed at encouraging the audience to shift their life insurance buying process online, just like every other task.

HDFC Life partnered with Logicserve Digital to launch a digital campaign – ‘Ye Sahi Toh Life Insurance Online Kyu Nahi?’ starring Manjot Singh.

The campaign aims at pushing the audience towards the digital space while considering the purchase of life insurance, just like the way we do with any other simple or complex needs in our lives. It is second in the recent series of celebrity-led projects by the company concentrating on bringing about a behavioural shift in an age-old habit.

Starring actor Manjot Singh, these ads take us through everyday scenarios where our protagonist finds himself in situations where an online medium comes to his rescue.

Regarding the need for this campaign, Vishal Subharwal, Executive Vice President – Ecommerce & Digital Marketing, HDFC Life comments, “The campaign ‘Ye Sahi Toh Life Insurance Online Kyu Nahi?’ aims at bringing about a behavioural shift in an age-old habit by encouraging customers to research, explore and buy life insurance online. Unlike our other campaigns that focus on products and category benefits, this focuses on changing and challenging the consumers purchase behaviour.”

Commenting on the campaign, Manesh Swamy, Vice President-Creative, Logicserve Digital says, “The challenge presented to us was unique and interesting. It was surprising to see life insurance left behind when our lives have become fully digital. The initial research told us that a lot of people are hesitant even today to deal with their finances online. We wanted the audience to resonate with the campaign and hence, the whole narration was based on relatable and everyday scenarios. And Manjot Singh added the pinch of light-hearted humour that the campaign needed to strike the right chord with the viewers.”

Comments