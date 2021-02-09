Infectious Advertising appoints Rashid Ahmed as Head of Digital

In his new role, Rashid Ahmed will spearhead the digital initiatives of Infectious Advertising to enable clients to growth-hack and scale.

Rashid Ahmed joins Infectious Advertising after spending close to four years leading the digital initiatives of TataTeleBusiness Services. While there, he was responsible for overhauling the website, developing CRM infrastructure and applications, driving a content centric social media program, delivering performance marketing media campaigns for a comprehensive range of primarily B2B products, and initiating daily analytics review and feedback processes.

In a career spanning seventeen years, Rashid has worked with clients as diverse as Edelweiss, HDFC, HUL, DCB Bank, Pidilite, Tata Value Homes and RNA Corp – gaining invaluable experience and insight in a multitude of sectors like FMCG, BFSI, aviation, automobiles, hospitality, and retail.

Rashid is a published author of a Sci-Fi space adventure novel. He also hobby-builds websites, which allows him to stay current with evolving technologies in the vast digital ecosystem.

Also Read: Infectious Advertising bags global digital mandate for MyGenie

“I’m looking forward to working with the exciting team at Infectious to deliver high-impact, differentiated digital solutions to its current and prospective clients. I believe brands must be part of the lives of their customers –being memorable is not enough; they also have to be continuously relevant. I believe Infectious now is uniquely positioned to help them accomplish this task,” said Rashid Ahmed on his new role.

Speaking about Rashid, Nisha Singhania and Ramanuj Shastry, Co-Founders, Infectious Advertising, said “We were impressed by Rashid’s passion, tech knowledge and vision. We are confident that he can take Infectious to the next level in terms of our digital offering. We wish him every success in his new role.”

Comments