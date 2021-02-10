Infidigit bags SEO mandate for ixigo

According to the mandate, Infidigit will help ixigo in buiding a strong SEO strategy for three categories: trains, flights, and buses.

Infidigit, a Mumbai-based digital marketing agency, has bagged the SEO mandate for ixigo. ixigo is an AI-based travel app offering train, flight and bus bookings across its platforms.

As part of the mandate, the agency will increase search ranking for ixigo’s keywords, improve keyword results, optimise the website for organic search, and provide other technical SEO services.

Also Read: Evolve Digitas wins the digital mandate for GMR Aerocity

Kaushal Thakkar, Founder and Managing Director of Infidigit, said, “The travel and tourism industry, which is reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic needs to be lifted and promoted safely. With ixigo and our tailor-made SEO practices and expertise in digital, our focus will be to improve the keyword rankings for ixigo. ”

Manan Bajoria, AVP – Growth & Marketing at ixigo, said, “In wake of the vaccine roll out this year, there is a renewed sense of optimism and traveller confidence is becoming stronger. Demand and search queries for travel are increasing MoM, making this the right time to harness the power of organic search. We are happy to partner with Infidigit to strengthen search traffic and drive further growth.”

Comments