Lay’s kicks off 2021 global UEFA Champions League with new campaign

Lay’s latest ad film, Apartment Arena, for the UEFA Champions League, features footballers Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, and Lieke Martens.

Lay’s rolled out a new global campaign centered on uniting and bringing joy to people around the world through football.

With this season’s fans viewing matches in living rooms versus stadiums, Lay’s looks to bring match-day excitement and comradery home with new creative featuring six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, world champion Paul Pogba and UEFA Women’s Player of the Year 2017 Lieke Martens.

The ad film, “Apartment Arena,” sees Messi and Martens sparking an energetic stadium atmosphere as they unite an apartment building in watching the game together – but apart – from their balconies. Triggered by the sound of a bag of Lay’s being opened, Pogba breaks from his pre-match warm-up to join in the fun.

Sebnem Erim, Vice President, Marketing, Global Foods, PepsiCo said, “Lay’s brings a fresh perspective to the everyday – like watching a match from your couch with a bag or bowl next to you. Even in the toughest of times, joy is all around us – we just need to be open to spotting and sparking it. Lay’s is an every-fan brand that can relate, and we know there is no greater joy than shared football fandom. We’re looking forward to creating these moments with this year’s program.”

Lionel Messi says, “Football is the world’s greatest sport, with one of the key reasons being the power the game has to unite, connect and bring joy, especially in these times. I am proud to share that in new ways this year with Lay’s and some truly unique initiatives.”

Lieke Martens says, “In Lay’s first effort across both Men’s and Women’s football, we’ve come together to create a moment of joy out of the everyday: watching a match at home. I think it is so relatable and powerful to see that no matter where or how we watch, we’re united in the energy and excitement of the game.”

Paul Pogba says, “I was delighted to take part in another Lay’s football campaign. It’s always high-energy and fun – and I am personally excited to bring our fans some well-earned smiles this year.”

