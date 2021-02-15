OpraahFx bags Influencer management mandate for Total Gaming

As per the mandate, OpraahFx will look into the influencer management activities for Total Gaming including brand partnerships and more for the platform.

OpraahFx led by Pranav Panpalia has strengthened its gaming influencer management portfolio by winning the representation mandate of Total Gaming in India. The agency will be looking into end-to-end influencer management activities, including brand partnerships and further leveraging the brand value of the gaming influencer.

Started in 2018, Total Gaming has attempted to involve gaming and esports enthusiasts in a span of two years.

Speaking on the mandate win, Pranav Panpalia, Founder, OpraahFx, said, “We are extremely happy to partner with Total Gaming in helping them leverage their digital presence by developing exciting content and enabling meaningful brand partnerships. Seeing an exponential growth in the online gaming and esports industry, we recently launched OP Gaming, a catalyst for the Indian Gaming community. With OP Gaming, we aim to nurture, provide an opportunity, and encourage the best gaming talents in the industry. Mentoring multiple gaming influencers, I have observed that many brands are slowly looking to partner with gaming influencers for they have the most organic and credible traffic/engagement. We have been in this space for some time now, and have created many meaningful campaigns that has benefited both – our influencers and partnering brands. With our partnership with Total Gaming, we aim to create the best content for audiences, close great deals for the influencer, and grab noteworthy attention for both the brands and the influencer alike.”

Joining hands with OpraahFx, Ajay, Founder, Total Gaming, said, “Being one of the most followed gaming influencers, I wanted to partner with someone who truly understands the gaming industry and helps me elevate my brand value further. Being an influencer himself and mentoring two more renowned gaming influencers, Pranav Panpalia comes with exceptional knowledge about both – the influencer marketing and gaming industry. Thereby I am sure that the team under his leadership will enable the best opportunities for me. Looking forward to creating some great content, together!”

