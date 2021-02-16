#PawriHoraiHai brand creatives dancing to the rhythm of the new trend

#PawriHoraiHai brand creatives

Ye Humara Listicle Hai, Ye Social Media Brands Hai, Or Yaha Creativity Horai Hai! #PawriHoraiHai brand creatives take over the floor.

A video posted by Dananeer introducing us to her Pawri in the hills launched a meme fest and has been trending with widely circulated alterations and creators around South Asia coming together to walk in the Pawri, the latest entrants being #PawriHoraiHai brand creatives.

Not-so-subtle brand integrations in an attractive accent, a humorous tonality in the trending template, and original lyrics by the courtesy of Dananeer is the soundtrack of this Pawri.

Brands have used the format to convey promotional communication in a light-hearted language, increasing the snackable quotient of the post.

#PawriHoraiHai has been on timelines for a couple of days now, and presently still remains to be one of the top trends in South Asia, particularly India & Pakistan.

Scroll through the brands rocking the floor.

Swiggy

OYO

Durex India

Mumbai Police

Zomato

Ugaoo.com

Surat City Traffic Police

boAt

Zostel

Dunzo

Spotify India

Audible Suno

If we have missed out on any of your favorite #PawriHoraiHai brand creatives, write to us at [email protected] or let us know in the comments below.


Comments

