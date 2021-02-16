PawriHoraiHai brand creatives dancing to the rhythm of the new trend

Ye Humara Listicle Hai, Ye Social Media Brands Hai, Or Yaha Creativity Horai Hai! #PawriHoraiHai brand creatives take over the floor.

A video posted by Dananeer introducing us to her Pawri in the hills launched a meme fest and has been trending with widely circulated alterations and creators around South Asia coming together to walk in the Pawri, the latest entrants being #PawriHoraiHai brand creatives.

Not-so-subtle brand integrations in an attractive accent, a humorous tonality in the trending template, and original lyrics by the courtesy of Dananeer is the soundtrack of this Pawri.

Brands have used the format to convey promotional communication in a light-hearted language, increasing the snackable quotient of the post.

#PawriHoraiHai has been on timelines for a couple of days now, and presently still remains to be one of the top trends in South Asia, particularly India & Pakistan.

Scroll through the brands rocking the floor.

Swiggy

OYO

Durex India

Mumbai Police

Zomato

Ugaoo.com

Surat City Traffic Police

boAt

Zostel

Dunzo

Spotify India

Audible Suno

