PhonePe campaign reflects trending moments of 2020

The centrepiece of the latest PhonePe campaign is multimedia, audio-visual, real-life animation depicting pop-culture cues.

PhonePe announced the launch of their new brand campaign ‘Har phone pe PhonePe hai’. By employing a range of multimedia formats including video game graphics, illustrations, and stop motion treatments, the film pays homage to some of 2020’s favourite cultural moments, including ‘Rasode mein kaun tha?’

Developed by Leo Burnett Mumbai, the campaign is a showcase of the ways in which Indians have welcomed PhonePe into their lives and onto their phones.

Richa Sharma, Director, Brand Marketing, PhonePe, said, “The inspiration of the campaign is the life role that PhonePe plays for our users all over the country. This film gives voice to their little moments of forward motion that we recognise as progress. Bill payments that are as easy as playing your favorite game, quick and convenient QR payments and financial services that unlock the meaning of ‘aatmanirbhar’ are some of the features our users have come to rely on. We decided to break away from conventional storytelling formats to infuse this piece with the quirk we hope our audiences will enjoy.”

Speaking about the campaign Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett, said “The Har phone pe PhonePe’ film is layered with multiple messages and pays an ode to both the Indian spirit of resilience and celebrates the PhonePe users and the digital enhanced lives that we are living. It captures India’s journey over the years as we accept and adopt digital solutions as part of our everyday lives. It celebrates the progress and growth that the country has witnessed and PhonePe’s unparalleled contribution which has led to the same. The film uses very interesting visual execution to narrates its story.”

